Smart Crosswalk System to Protect Elementary Schoolchildren’s Road Safety

A crosswalk system using smart technology will be operated at child protection zones in Jeju.

The Jeju Autonomous Police Department decided to operate a smart crosswalk system at Jejuseo Elementary School, Shingwang Elementary School, and Ara Elementary School to create safe passages that prevent traffic accidents.

For the first time in the province, the Guidance System on Speeding and Violation of Stop Line and Parking-Stopping Regulations for safe driving will be operated on the roads nearby Jejuseo Elementary School.

CCTV cameras installed here will check speeding, violation of stop lines and parking-stopping regulations, and transmit the vehicle’s image to the electronic display so that the driver can immediately recognize it and comply with the regulations. The authorities will also establish a system to regulate the passage of large restricted vehicles such as trucks heavier than 4.5 tons and construction machinery.

Shingwang Elementary School will operate an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pedestrian Reminder service. Through an LED billboard, it informs drivers that pedestrians are crossing on the streets without a traffic signal. When the CCTV installed on the crosswalk detects a pedestrian, it displays the phrase “Pedestrian Detected” on the LED display to induce the driver to stop or slow down.

At the crosswalk in front of Ara Elementary School’s main gate, the Automatic Pedestrian Signal Extension System will be introduced for the first time in Korea. The walking signal time is extended by detecting children, the elderly, and the disabled who cannot cross the street within the given time.