Socar-RideFlux to Launch Paid Autonomous Driving Service in the First Half 2021

Socar and RideFlux are expanding their autonomous driving service this year. Socar plans to launch a paid autonomous driving service in the first half of the year with RideFlux, an autonomous driving solution company. Socar also decided to make additional investments in RideFlux to boost the synergy between the two companies. In the first half of 2021, the two companies will introduce a paid autonomous driving service using a minivan (Chrysler Pacifica) in a 38km one-way section from Jeju Airport to Jungmun Complex. This is the longest route among the six autonomous driving pilot zones selected by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in November 2020. Up to five passengers (including two luggage) can be boarded when traveling between the airport and Jungmun complex, one of the most visited sites for Jeju tourists. RideFlux has provided more than 5,400 autonomous shuttle services free of charge to Socar customers in a 5km round-trip section from Jeju Airport to Socar Station Jeju, accumulating technology, data, and operational know-how. In 8 months, it has reached 500 hours of net autonomous driving and provided autonomous driving services by interacting with other vehicles without human control, even in congested traffic environments, during both day and night, as well as rainy and foggy weather. Its Jeju service is a private sector-led pilot service for autonomous driving in response to passenger demand. RideFlux boasts an outstanding record in terms of travel time, frequency, and road complexity. In particular, it is the only autonomous driving service in Korea provided to unspecified passengers on the regular roads. During the service period, the passenger rating was highly favorable at 4.9 out of 5 points. The two companies plan to expand the operating area to include all of Jeju Province through continuous technology development. This year, the service will be launched on major roads across Jeju (400km round trip) and downtown Sejong City.