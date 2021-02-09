JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2021.2.9
When Traveling Jeju, Drop Heavy Baggage at GS25
Jeju Weekly
2021.02.08
When traveling in Jeju, you can store your luggage at GS25 convenience stores.

GS25 introduced “LugStay,” a space-sharing storage service that keeps personal belongings at convenience stores for the first time in the industry in Jeju.

LugStay is a service that allows customers to leave burdensome luggage or items for delivery at a nearby convenience store. You can store, deliver, and receive goods by visiting a convenience store near you without having to wander and look for lockers.

To use the service, search for GS25 stores that offer this service in the LugStay mobile application and make reservations. Customers simply need to show the QR code on the app when dropping items and present the photo taken by the staff at the store to pick them up. The price ranges from 2,000 won to 9,000 won.

After launching the service in Jeju, a popular tourist destination, GS25 plans to expand it nationwide within this year.

Kim Sang-Hyun, a merchandiser in charge of service products at GS25, said, “We are collaborating with a promising start-up called LugStay to increase customer convenience and revitalize the sales. Through this alliance, we expect to not only increase the number of customers but also to expand our position as a lifestyle platform.”
Jeju Weekly (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
