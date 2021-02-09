Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced that it completed the production of high-resolution aerial photographs covering the entire province. It plans to further utilize spatial information through administrative services and making private data available for public access.

To meet the increasing demands for aerial photographs and the greater need for high-resolution aerial images (10cm), Jeju Province produces aerial photos every other year, alternating with the National Geographic Information Institute.



Aerial images are used for administrative processing and research purposes, such as establishing urban management plans, investigating illegal activities (development, construction, clearing of mountain areas, occupying roads), imposing local taxes, analyzing the developmental impact on the surrounding environment, and interpreting coastline changes. They are also widely used as evidence for property disputes.

They are particularly useful for investigating large or highly inaccessible areas or combining with other coordinate-based spatial information such as a digital map or cadastral map. They contribute to improving administrative efficiency, significantly reducing the time for field investigations.



Aerial photos are provided free of charge from January 15 this year through the national government’s geospatial information platform (http://map.ngii.go.kr), in accordance with the “Memorandum of Understanding for Joint Use of Geospatial Information (2018).”

Subsequently, orthophotos will be added to the public geospatial information portal (https:/gis.jeju.go.kr) and the internal geospatial information portal for various applications.



Through this project, Jeju Province also established a digital twin based on 3D drone images of entire downtown areas of Jeju and Seogwipo cities, captured by Drone Orange, a Jeju drone company.

“We will continue to construct and provide various geospatial information to the public through the cooperation with the National Geographic Information Institute,” said Yoon Hyeong-seok, director of the province’s Future Strategy Bureau.

“We will also earnestly pursue scientific administration of the Digital New Deal transformation by obtaining a wide range of images, from digitalized past aerial photographs to drone imaging to 3D video production,” he added.