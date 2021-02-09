JEJU WEEKLY

Jeju Province and Ningbo Sign Friendship and Cooperation Agreement
Jeju Weekly
2021.02.09
On January 7th, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province signed an agreement to promote and expand friendly exchanges with cultural and artistic organizations and institutions in Ningbo, China.

Ningbo Literature and Arts Association, which has signed an agreement with the Jeju Branch of the Federation of Artistic and Cultural Organization of Korea, is an umbrella organization with over 30 member organizations in various genres, such as theater, music, dance, art, photography, film, calligraphy, and criticism. The two organizations expect to proliferate and diversify the exchange of culture and arts at the private level.

One of the participating institutions is the Ningbo Museum of Art, which signed an agreement with the Kim Tchang-Yeul Art Museum. It is famous for the design by Wang Shu, the winner of the Pritzker Prize, which is considered the “Nobel Prize in architecture.” Kim Tchang-Yeul Art Museum plans to hold a special exhibition of Kim Tchang-Yeul’s works at the Ningbo Museum of Art this year. It is highly anticipated to promote and expand networks between Korean and Chinese artists in the future.

“This agreement between Jeju and Ningbo’s cultural and artistic organizations is the fruit of the two cities’ effort as partners in Culture City of East Asia for the past five years,” said Kang Seung-cheol, Director of Culture, Sports, and External Cooperation in Jeju Special Self-Governing Province. “It will also provide a new foundation for promoting cultural and artistic exchanges more intimately and actively between the two regions,” he added.
