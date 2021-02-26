Jeju Aims to Vaccinate 472,000 Residents by the End of November This Year”

According to the national government’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, Jeju Province will start vaccinations next month. By the end of November, the provincial government plans to vaccinate 472,235 residents, which is 70% of the province’s 674,635 population (excluding foreigners) before the winter season. In line with the national government’s plan, the province will begin with the seniors who have a high fatality rate from contracting the virus. In accordance, vaccinations will be carried out step by step, starting with the workers in provincial nursing hospitals, medical welfare facilities for the elderly, and high-risk medical institutions, followed by citizens aged 65 or older, workers at medical institutions and home welfare facilities, chronically ill patients, and adults (19–64 years old). Vaccination plans are yet to be confirmed for children, adolescents, and pregnant women for whom clinical data are not yet available. The province has decided to set up two inoculation centers, one at Halla Gymnasium in Jeju-si and the other at Innovative City National Sports Center in Seogwipo City, considering the area of parking lots and the 30-minute observation period required after vaccination. The province will also carry out the vaccination process by operating a COVID-19 vaccination enforcement team, a public-private council, and a rapid response team for adverse reactions. It is in talks to cooperate with related organizations, experts, and private organizations to secure medical personnel at inoculation centers. In addition to reviewing the dispatch of public health doctors, the provincial government plans to deploy personnel through support from Jejudo Medical Association and Jeju-do Nurses Association. By early next month, the province expects to provide equipment and spaces for operating inoculation centers and designate medical institutions such as hospitals and clinics to commission the vaccination process. At the same time, once vaccinations begin, the province will manage the inventory and keep track of completions and supplies, and establish a system for reservation, registration, and adverse reaction monitoring through an integrated digital framework.