This Year's Cherry Blossoms to Bloom on March 20 and Peak on 27th in Jeju

▲ Jeonnong-ro (Cherry Blossom Street), Jeju City

This year, the cherry blossoms are expected to bloom starting on March 20 and peak on 27th In Jeju.

According to the private weather forecasting agency K-Weather Forecast Center, the cherry blossoms are likely to bloom three to five days earlier than usual this year. The estimated day of first cherry blossoms in Jeju is March 20.

Normally, cherry blossoms start blooming on March 23 in Seogwipo. Last year, it first bloomed on the 26th.

Nationally, the flowers will start blossoming in Busan on the 24th, Daegu on the 25th, Gwangju on the 27th, and on April 2nd in Seoul.

The cherry blossoms are expected earlier this year due to the higher temperature in February and March compared to the usual.

The temperature in January in Jeju was 6.8 degrees, 0.7 higher than the average of 6.1 degrees, and February (1st to 20th) recorded 8.1 degrees, 1.8 higher than the average of 6.3 degrees.

In late February and March, the weather will be mostly warm under the influence of migratory anticyclone.

However, there may be times when the continental anticyclone with cold air expands, which results in flashes of cold climate, dropping the temperature significantly.

As the cherry blossoms take about a week to fully bloom, the expected peak date in Jeju Province is February 27th.

The peak in the southern region of the mainland is expected between March 31st and April 5, and around April 6th to 12th in the central region.