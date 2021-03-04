JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2021.3.4 20:16
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
This Year's Cherry Blossoms to Bloom on March 20 and Peak on 27th in Jeju
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2021.03.02  20:12:14
페이스북 트위터
▲ Jeonnong-ro (Cherry Blossom Street), Jeju City

This year, the cherry blossoms are expected to bloom starting on March 20 and peak on 27th In Jeju.

According to the private weather forecasting agency K-Weather Forecast Center, the cherry blossoms are likely to bloom three to five days earlier than usual this year. The estimated day of first cherry blossoms in Jeju is March 20.

Normally, cherry blossoms start blooming on March 23 in Seogwipo. Last year, it first bloomed on the 26th.

Nationally, the flowers will start blossoming in Busan on the 24th, Daegu on the 25th, Gwangju on the 27th, and on April 2nd in Seoul.

The cherry blossoms are expected earlier this year due to the higher temperature in February and March compared to the usual.

The temperature in January in Jeju was 6.8 degrees, 0.7 higher than the average of 6.1 degrees, and February (1st to 20th) recorded 8.1 degrees, 1.8 higher than the average of 6.3 degrees.

In late February and March, the weather will be mostly warm under the influence of migratory anticyclone.

However, there may be times when the continental anticyclone with cold air expands, which results in flashes of cold climate, dropping the temperature significantly.

As the cherry blossoms take about a week to fully bloom, the expected peak date in Jeju Province is February 27th.

The peak in the southern region of the mainland is expected between March 31st and April 5, and around April 6th to 12th in the central region.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트