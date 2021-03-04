▲ Burning hill

On February 23, Jeju City announced the schedule to start this year’s Jeju Fire Festival at Saebyeol Oreum on March 13 at 7:30 pm. However, depending on weather conditions, the schedule may be moved to sometime between March 8 and 14.

The city plans to allow access to only 400 pre-booked vehicles for the drive-in option, taking into account participants’ safety and event stakeholders, parking capacity, and security guidelines.

Saebyeol Oreum, the event venue, will be restricted from hiking between March 8 to 14 due to event preparations. The oreum’s square and the parking lot will also be partially limited. On the day of the event, only pre-booked guests are allowed to enter the venue. Others must participate in the event online on YouTube.

Jeju City has also come up with various ways to revitalize the local economy through this event.

First, for artists who lack the opportunity to perform due to COVID-19, the city selected a total of 50 proposals from art groups and artists to support video production costs and arrange a separate schedule for the top 10 artists to showcase online performances.

In addition, to revitalize the local economy, the city is providing jobs for advertisement and audio equipment rental event agents who are suffering financial difficulties due to the cancellation of various events.

The local government is also encouraging the consumption of agricultural and marine products produced in Jeju City.

On Naver Shopping and 11th Street, special sales of agricultural products guaranteed by Jeju City will be offered between March 8th and 14th.

In cooperation with producer organizations such as Jeju Agricultural Cooperative Joint Business Corporation, Hallim Suhyup, and Jeju Aquaculture and Fisheries Suhyup, Jeju City is supporting the primary industry by operating promotional activities for nationwide consumers.

“The safety of citizens and tourists is the most important issue for this event,” said a Jeju City official. “Amid the COVID-19 crisis, we will try our hardest to prevent accidents and establish thorough disease prevention measures,” they added.

▲ Jeju Fire Festival website

For more details, refer to the website at https://www.jejusi.go.kr/buriburi/main.do.