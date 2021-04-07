JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2021.4.7
Jeju to Enhance Buckwheat as the Largest Producer
Jeju Weekly
2021.04.05
Jeju Province plans to develop “Jeju Buckwheat” through systematic supply of buckwheat seeds. Starting this year, Jeju Province will promote a research project to distribute yangjeol buckwheat, a domestically grown variety, in the region by 2023.

The total area of buckwheat cultivation in Jeju is 1107ha, accounting for 47.5% of the nationwide buckwheat cultivation area of 2330ha. Jeju produces 974 tons of buckwheat, making it the largest producer of the crop, accounting for 36% of the nation’s 2705 tons. However, because the supply of seeds is not systematically carried out, Jeju Province reports that farmers are using seeds of unknown hybrids. Also, due to the lack of cultivation technology, farmers are experiencing difficulties such as decline in quality and production.

In response, Jeju Province announced that it will start a study to stably produce and save labor using yangjeol buckwheat, a domestically grown variety. This year, the first process will conduct basic research and investigation, from the appropriate planting distance when machine sowing to the current status of buckwheat production and processing in Jeju. When this study is completed, the province expects to increase the Jeju buckwheat industry's competitive advantage by establishing a system for supplying quality seeds, reducing labor, and improving productivity.

“We plan to cultivate Jeju buckwheat as a strategic regional specialty crop by establishing a stable supply system and production technology of domestically grown varieties,” said Yang Seong-nyeon, an agricultural researcher at the Jeju Provincial Office.
