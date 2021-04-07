Vaccination to Begin on April 1 for 75 or Older

Starting April 1st, Jeju Province initiated vaccinations against COVID-19 at the vaccination center established at Halla Gymnasium in Jeju City for the elderly aged 75 or older. To this end, the province has secured 5,850 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Previously, consent to vaccination was obtained for 48,039 people aged 75 or older in the province through eup, myeon, and dong offices. By 6:00 pm on March 23, 21,878 (45.5%) of them have agreed.

Jeju Province will distribute vaccines according to the number of consented individuals and plans to inoculate them in order.

In the second quarter, the province will vaccinate residents in sequential order. Target residents include special education workers, residents and service providers at elderly homes and facilities for the disabled, teachers at kindergartens, daycare centers, and elementary schools (grades 1 and 2), school nurses at kindergartens, elementary schools, and middle schools, staff at medical institutions and pharmacies, police officers, firefighters, and military personnel.

The province estimated about 129,000 residents to be vaccinated in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the vaccination rate for the COVID-19 vaccine in Jeju in Q1 was 65.1% as of 9:00 pm on March 23. This is due to the recent increase in the number of vaccination targets in the province from 9,000 to 13,000, following the government decision to also inoculate residents in nursing facilities over age 65 in the first quarter.