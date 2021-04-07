International Electric Vehicle Expo Organizing Committee Launches for “Green New Deal and Energy Conversion”

The International Electric Vehicle Expo, which has established itself as the world’s only expo dedicated to electric vehicles, has launched an organizing committee to successfully host the 8th event on May 4–7. IEVE held the inauguration ceremony for the 8th IEVE Organizing Committee at the Jeju International Convention Center in February. The ceremony was held online to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and was attended by organizers from Korea and abroad. This year’s organizing committee seeks to raise the prestige event, inviting more than 160 participants, including domestic and foreign professionals from the industries, academia, research institutes, and the public sector. The experts are from the e-mobility field dealing with both electric vehicles and hydrogen-electric vehicles and the energy conversion sector that includes green hydrogen and renewable energy. At the ceremony, Governor Won Hee-ryong of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province was appointed as the honorary president of the convention, and Ossama Hassanein, Chairman of the US Silicon Valley-based venture capital Rising Tide Fund (RTF), was appointed as the honorary chair of the organizing committee. The co-organizing chairs are President Moon Kook-Hyun of New Paradigm Institute (NPI), Chairman Choe Yeol of the Green Fund, Vice President Yacov Shamash of the Energy Center at the Stony Brook University, Chairman Albert Lam of Detroit Electric Group, and Chairman Edmund Araga of the Asian Federation of Electric Vehicles Association (AFEVA), and Chairman Kim Dae-hwan of International Electric Vehicle Expo. In particular, the organizing committee appointed Choi Yeol as co-chair to establish IEVE as the event to lead the Korean version of the Green New Deal and the formation of a green hydrogen economic ecosystem. Moreover, Chairman Araga was tapped for strengthening the cooperation with ASEAN countries, where the e-mobility industry is rapidly growing. In addition, through joint cooperation with international institutions and organizations such as the Global EV Association Network (GEAN), Asian Development Bank (ADB), China EV100, RTF (USA), and the Association for the Promotion of Electric Vehicles (APEV, Japan), IEVE is growing in prominence as the “Davos Forum of electric vehicles.” The 8th IEVE Organizing Committee will diagnose and forecast the accelerating global e-mobility industry ecosystem and organize various B2B, B2C, and B2G exhibitions, conferences, and programs on energy conversion in response to climate change. In particular, it plans to lead the global discussion by expanding the Ministerial Leaders Roundtable, the EV Global Roundtable, and the Silicon Valley Investment Promotion Forum that convenes industry insiders and policy authorities from Korea and abroad. “The 21st century is the century of environment and culture. The environment is the next semiconductor, and the carbon-based civilization must come to an end,” said Co-chairman Choe. “The International Electric Vehicle Expo will showcase new energies that combine ecology and culture, and we will prepare together for sustainable development while ushering in the era where wind and solar energy become new engines,” he added. Last year, the 7th IEVE was held from December 9 to 11 and served as a venue for unveiling the blueprint of the future industries, such as electric vehicles and hydrogen industry, while successfully establishing the driving force for the “Korean version of the New Deal.” IEVE was praised for organizing a cutting-edge “safe, hygienic, and global expo” that was optimally dispersed and non-face-to-face for the post-COVID era. At the very first “virtual” exhibition, over 50 domestic and foreign businesses participated to showcase various product lines and received effective help in forming valuable business networks.