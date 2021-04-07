Jeju to Introduce Discount Metropolitan Transportation Card in April

Starting April, you can start using the Metropolitan Altteul Transportation Card, which had been only available in the mainland cities like Seoul. Jecheon in Chungcheongbuk-do, Suncheon, Muan, and Sinan in Jeollanam-do, and Gimcheon and Yeongcheon in Gyeongsangbuk-do are also added as available areas at this time. According to the plan, eight new locations in Jeju, Chungcheongbuk-do, Jeollanam-do, and Gyeongsangbuk-do are added, increasing from 14 provinces and metropolitan areas and 128 cities and districts to 16 provinces and metropolitan areas and 136 cities and districts. Now, the card can be used in approximately 60% of the nation. An additional early-bird mileage system will be introduced to expand benefits. If you take public transportation by 6:30 am (the first boarding time counts for transfers), the system pays an additional 50% to the basic discount mileage accumulated based on the distance of walking and bicycles. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport expected that the additional mileage could help reduce the burden of transportation costs for public transportation users commuting to and from school and work during the early hours, diversify demand for public transportation, and encourage social distancing. After conducting the trial program for six months, the ministry plans to analyze the effects and decide whether to continue it. The target age of the additional mileage payment system, eligible for those who earn 50% or less of the standard median income, will also be expanded from age 19–34 to all ages. As such, it is expected that basic living welfare recipients and near-poverty groups who are highly dependent on public transportation will be able to reduce the burden of transportation expenses. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced that it will change the name of the project from “Metropolitan Altteul (Discount) Transportation Card” to “Altteul Transportation Card.” It has been criticized that the name is too long and that many people misunderstand that it can only be used by passengers in metropolitan areas. Altteul card is a transportation card that can reduce public transportation costs by up to 30% by paying mileage in proportion to the distance traveled by walking or cycling when using public transportation (20%) and receiving additional discounts (10%) from the card company. Last year, users saved about 20.2% of public transportation expenses, or 12,862 won per month (8,420 won from mileage, 4,442 won from card discount).