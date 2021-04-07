JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2021.4.7 09:07
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Jeju Province Provides AI Job Preparation for the Changing COVID-Era Job Market
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2021.04.07  08:55:21
페이스북 트위터

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province plans to provide AI job preparation services such as AI mock interviews for job-seeking residents to help them adapt to the non-face-to-face job market accelerated due to COVID-19.

Any job seeker who wants to experience the change in the job market environment can apply for the above project to practice and experience such services, including AI mock interview and AI cover letter assessment.

The AI mock interview helps the interviewee’s capacity building through structured questions that evaluate the candidate, such as the content of their self-introduction, answers to situational questions, and strengths and weaknesses.

The AI cover letter assessment determines the job compatibility by identifying the candidate’s tendencies and strengths through the AI analysis of the cover letter.

The capacity-building project for job seekers has been implemented since the second half of last year to respond to rapid changes in the job market due to factors such as COVID-19. To date, over 150 people have participated in the project. This year, the province plans to add interview locations and improve the programs to increase the utility of participants.

Previously, interview services were located at the Jeju Employment Information Service and Jeju Deo Keun Nae-il Center. This year, another one opened at the Seogwipo Employment Information Service, which is expected to significantly help those who are preparing for jobs in the Seogwipo area.

To use the interview service, apply in advance through the Jeju Business Agency website (www.jba.or.kr) starting Thursday, April 1, and visit the venue in person on the scheduled date.

In the future, the AI interview service will become available online by issuing individual IDs, which will provide even more convenience for the users (Inquiries: Jeju Business Agency: 064-805-3399).

Choe Myeong-dong, director of the Jobs, Economy, and Trade Bureau at the Provincial Office, said, “Recently, various methods such as interviews using artificial intelligence technology are being introduced in the job market.” He assured that the province will “continue to seek various support plans for the job seekers to prepare for these changes, as the trend is expected to gain traction due to COVID-19.”
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트