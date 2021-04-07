Jeju Province Provides AI Job Preparation for the Changing COVID-Era Job Market

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province plans to provide AI job preparation services such as AI mock interviews for job-seeking residents to help them adapt to the non-face-to-face job market accelerated due to COVID-19.



Any job seeker who wants to experience the change in the job market environment can apply for the above project to practice and experience such services, including AI mock interview and AI cover letter assessment. The AI mock interview helps the interviewee’s capacity building through structured questions that evaluate the candidate, such as the content of their self-introduction, answers to situational questions, and strengths and weaknesses. The AI cover letter assessment determines the job compatibility by identifying the candidate’s tendencies and strengths through the AI analysis of the cover letter.



The capacity-building project for job seekers has been implemented since the second half of last year to respond to rapid changes in the job market due to factors such as COVID-19. To date, over 150 people have participated in the project. This year, the province plans to add interview locations and improve the programs to increase the utility of participants. Previously, interview services were located at the Jeju Employment Information Service and Jeju Deo Keun Nae-il Center. This year, another one opened at the Seogwipo Employment Information Service, which is expected to significantly help those who are preparing for jobs in the Seogwipo area. To use the interview service, apply in advance through the Jeju Business Agency website (www.jba.or.kr) starting Thursday, April 1, and visit the venue in person on the scheduled date. In the future, the AI interview service will become available online by issuing individual IDs, which will provide even more convenience for the users (Inquiries: Jeju Business Agency: 064-805-3399). Choe Myeong-dong, director of the Jobs, Economy, and Trade Bureau at the Provincial Office, said, “Recently, various methods such as interviews using artificial intelligence technology are being introduced in the job market.” He assured that the province will “continue to seek various support plans for the job seekers to prepare for these changes, as the trend is expected to gain traction due to COVID-19.”