Novelist Kim Young-ha and musical actor Kai will join as audio docents in the immersive media art exhibitions “Monet, Renoir…Chagall” and “Paul Klee,” which will be held at Bunker de Lumières in Seongsan, Jeju at the end of April. “Monet, Renoir... Chagall” will showcase over 500 pieces by the three and more painters who had worked on the Mediterranean coast, in six sequences lasting 40 minutes. The main program consists mainly of Monet’s works, the iconic artist of Impressionism, who observed the change of light while adhering to the principle that “light is color.” You can also encounter Renoir’s beautiful intersections of light and darkness that depict light, seasons, and weather and Chagall’s refreshing and intense style. Another program is also prepared for simultaneous showing: Paul Klee’s works, characterized by free drawing, will be screened for 10 minutes. ▲ Novelist Kim Young-ha and musical actor Kai Novelist Kim Young-ha and actor Kai remarked that prior to the audio docent recording, they thoroughly studied the painters ranging from Impressionism to Modernism, including Monet, Renoir, and Chagall, as well as Pizarro, Signac, Derain, Vlaminck, and Dufy, who are introduced in this exhibition. Visitors can enjoy the works of painters who were inspired by the Mediterranean Sea and the stories of their creative world through interesting and rich commentary. On joining the project, Kai said, “I have always been interested in the field of art, and became a huge fan of the amazing Bunker de Lumières exhibition that perfectly harmonized art, space, and music. I am grateful to participate as an audio docent in the next exhibition that I have enjoyed so much.” Audio commentaries recorded by novelist Kim Young-ha and actor Kai will be released through the “VISIT-Audio Docent” bulletin board on the Bunker of Light website and Naver Audio Clip in time for the opening of the exhibition. Anyone can listen to it for free through downloading or streaming. Bunker de Lumières is a media art exhibition hall that changes themes every year. In December 2020, after two years since opening, it surpassed 1 million cumulative visitors, establishing itself as a major cultural and artistic landmark in Jeju. It is currently temporarily closed to prepare for the next event and is scheduled to open at the end of April. Upon entry, visitors are provided with a program book with detailed explanations and images of the exhibition.