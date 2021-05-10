JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2021.5.10
Entry and Exit Times Rescheduled at Hallasan National Park Starting
Jeju Weekly
2021.05.10
▲ Hallasan

Hallasan National Park Management at the World Heritage Office of the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced plans to extend the entry and exit times at Hallasan Mountain between May 1 and August 31.

This is to provide convenience for visitors, as the daytime in the summer (May to August) is longer compared to the spring and autumn seasons.

The entry time is adjusted from 5:30 am to 5:00 am, and the entry and exit hours are extended between 30 minutes and one hour per course.

■Eorimok/Yeongsil Course (Entrance of the trail): 2:00 pm→ 3:00 pm.
■Uisse Oreum Shelter to Southern Wall Junction: 1:30 pm → 2:00 pm.
■Seongpanak Course (Jindallaebat Shelter): 12:30 pm → 1:00 pm.
■Gwaneumsa Temple Course (Samgakbong Shelter): 12:30 pm → 1:00 pm.
■Donnaeko Course (Information Center): 10:30 a.m. → 11:00 a.m.
■Eoseungsaengak Course (Entrance of trail): 5:00 p.m. → 6:00 p.m.

“There is a concern for accidents caused by temperature differences from irregular weather fluctuations in the highlands,” said Director Kim Geun-yong of Hallasan National Park Management Office. “Please prepare additional clothes, gloves, hats, and plenty of drinking water for your safe hiking,” he requested the visitors.
© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
