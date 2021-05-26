JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2021.5.26
Experience the Cities and Museums of the World at Halla Library
Jeju Weekly
2021.05.11
▲ Jeju Halla Library

Jeju Halla Library announced it will run the 2021 Jeju Humanities Reading Academy program on the theme, “Cities of the World, Museums of the World,” every Thursday from May 6 to June 3.

Through the program, participants will gain a basic knowledge of Western art as they appreciate masterpieces from major museums in Europe. At the lectures given by Professor Lee Hwa-jin, a specialist in art history, students will discover expressive languages in different times and regions.

The program will take participants on a journey of masterpieces in art museums around the world: the National Gallery in London, the “pride of UK”; Alte Pinakothek in Munich, which overcame the ravages of the war; the Prado Museum in Madrid, the glory of Spain; the Uffizi Gallery, the famed house of Medici; the Louvre, in search of the smile of Mona Lisa.

Applications are accepted through the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Public Library website (http://lib.jeju.go.kr) from April 16 and will be held online for a total of five sessions.http://lib.jeju.go.kr/

Director Hyeon Hui-cheol of Halla Library said, “We expect the Jeju residents to explore the world’s cities and art galleries and have the opportunity to learn more about the paintings, artistic styles, and historical context of the times.”
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
