Zero Illegal Filming! Rest Assured at Public Toilets in Jeju Province

After Jeju Special Self-Governing Province inspected 579 public toilets in the province (225 in Jeju City and 354 Seogwipo City) in the first quarter of this year, no illegal filming device was discovered.



The province is carrying out inspections for such equipment at public toilets for the citizens and tourists to use public toilets with peace of mind. It will establish autonomous inspection plans covering 579 public toilets in the province once a month by organizing joint inspection teams* in each administrative city this year. Eup, myeon, and dong areas will also set up their own plans to conduct inspection activities.



In line with this, the Jeju Municipal Police has been inspecting illegal filming devices at 30 public tourist toilets in the province since April. Also, with eight volunteers, the Women’s Hotline 1366 Jeju Center has been continuously inspecting public toilets in Jeju Province for illegal devices twice a week.



“In the second quarter of this year, we will further reinforce inspection activities at public toilets for illegal filming devices so that citizens and tourists can use public toilets in the province with peace of mind,” said Director Im Tae-bong of the Bureau of Health-Welfare-Women, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province.