First in Korea to Export Jeju Lemon to Hong Kong

The Eastern Agricultural Technology Center of the Jeju Agricultural Research & Extension Services announced that Jeju lemons are exported for the first time to Hong Kong.



The Eastern Agricultural Technology Center and Rural Development Administration have been discovering and cultivating promising export items to diversify the export market. In February, Jeju lemon was selected as a prospective export item.



In Jeju Province, lemons are produced by 36 farming households on 13.5 ha, and the harvest is around 340t (as of 2020). Reviews rate Jeju lemon highly for the freshness and safety. Lemons exported at this time are cultivated at Kang Seong-hwa’s farm in Seongeup-ri, Pyoseon-myeon in Seogwipo City. They were selected and packed by Pyoseon Agricultural Cooperative, then transported to Hong Kong from Jeju Port via Incheon Port and Airport. The fruit has been promoted in Hong Kong since April 24.



The pilot export volume is 100kg, and the price is KRW 4,500 per kg. The Eastern Agricultural Technology Center plans to gauge the consumer response through marketability assessment and expand the overseas export channels for Jeju lemon.



“Beginning with this pilot export, Korea is transitioning from a lemon importer to a lemon exporter,” said the center’s official. “We will strive to expand the production and export of lemons that are of the preferred quality at export destinations.”