Suit Rentals Available for Job-Seeking Jeju Youth

Jeju Youth Center Jeju Youth Center is preparing a project, “The Dignity of Youth,” a rental service for job-seeking young people preparing for job interviews. It is designed to reduce the cost of purchasing interview suits for young Jeju residents, who are facing an economic burden during the job-seeking process. “The Dignity of Youth” project started in August last year, recording a total of 200 rentals during the three months of its operation until November. Anyone between ages 19 and 39 who has an address or is active in Jeju Province and is looking for jobs is eligible to apply. Suits can be rented for five days and four nights per rental, and there is no limit on the number of rentals per year. Rental items are categorized into men’s and women’s suits. Starting this year, the service will include dress shoes as well to diversify its inventory. To rent, register at the Jeju Youth Center website and apply via “The Dignity of Youth” online reservation system. After you receive the text message that confirms your reservation, visit the Jeju Youth Center and rent a suit. “We hope to provide helpful assistance to young job-seekers in Jeju,” said a representative at the Jeju Youth Center. “The center will continue to find the elements of economic insecurity for young people and try to resolve such issues to enhance their quality of life.” they added.