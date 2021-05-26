JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2021.5.26 17:00
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Suit Rentals Available for Job-Seeking Jeju Youth
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2021.05.11  16:24:39
페이스북 트위터
Jeju Youth Center

Jeju Youth Center is preparing a project, “The Dignity of Youth,” a rental service for job-seeking young people preparing for job interviews. It is designed to reduce the cost of purchasing interview suits for young Jeju residents, who are facing an economic burden during the job-seeking process. “The Dignity of Youth” project started in August last year, recording a total of 200 rentals during the three months of its operation until November.

Anyone between ages 19 and 39 who has an address or is active in Jeju Province and is looking for jobs is eligible to apply. Suits can be rented for five days and four nights per rental, and there is no limit on the number of rentals per year. Rental items are categorized into men’s and women’s suits. Starting this year, the service will include dress shoes as well to diversify its inventory. To rent, register at the Jeju Youth Center website and apply via “The Dignity of Youth” online reservation system. After you receive the text message that confirms your reservation, visit the Jeju Youth Center and rent a suit.

“We hope to provide helpful assistance to young job-seekers in Jeju,” said a representative at the Jeju Youth Center. “The center will continue to find the elements of economic insecurity for young people and try to resolve such issues to enhance their quality of life.” they added.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트