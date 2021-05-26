“Monet, Renoir…Chagall” Opens at Bunker de Lumières in Jeju

▲ Culturespaces Digital - Bunker de Lumières - Monet, Renoir ... Chagall 2021 - Directors : G. Iannuzzi - R. Gatto - M. Siccardi - Realised by Cutback - Sound track L. Longobardi - ©Gianfranco Iannuzzi On April 23, Bunker de Lumières in Jeju opened exhibitions “Monet, Renoir…Chagall” and Paul Klee,” following “Bunker of Light: Van Gogh” in February.



The third immersive media art exhibition, "Monet, Renoir…Chagall," takes visitors on a journey from Impressionism to Modernism, illuminating the Mediterranean Sea, which has played a vital role in inspiring light and colors for Modernism. Centered around the works of Monet, Renoir, and Chagall, the show delves into the creative world of Impressionist and Modernist painters who worked on the Mediterranean coast, such as Pissarro, Signac, Derain, Vlaminck, and Dufy. The exhibition is organized into six sequences, including over 500 artworks. The main program centers around Monet, the iconic Impressionist painter who observed the change of light while adhering to the principle that "light is color." You can also encounter Renoir's beautiful intersections of light and darkness that depict seasons and weather and Chagall's refreshing and intense style. Another special program prepared for simultaneous showing is "Paul Klee." He is one of the greatest artists of the 20th century, who was both a musician and painter. The exhibition will play a video of Klee's works highlighting his imagination and rhythm for 10 minutes.

At Bunker de Lumières, visitors will be able to enjoy the harmony of art and music with their eyes and ears. The music of classical masters such as Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel, and George Gershwin, who composed lyrical and colorful songs under the influence of Impressionism, are harmonized in the exhibition. The music of 20th-century jazz artists such as Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald also integrate intimately with media art.

Moreover, novelist Kim Young-ha and musical actor Kai will join as audio docents in the immersive media art exhibitions. The commentaries are interesting and rich in detail about the arts and the background of the artists' creative world. Anyone can listen to it for free through the Bunker de Lumières official website and Naver Audio Clip. "Bunker de Lumières, following our widely beloved projects, will give visitors a perfectly immersive experience once again through these new exhibitions," said Kim Hyeon-jeong, executive director of business at the museum. "I hope our visitors are deeply touched by the painters who worked in the Mediterranean shores, which served as the source of light, colors, and inspiration."



Bunker de Lumières is a media art exhibition hall that changes themes every year. It was established by remodeling a bunker in Seongsan, which used to be a national communication facility. After just two years, with the opening exhibition “Bunker of Light: Klimt” and the subsequent “Bunker of Light: Van Gogh,” it surpassed 1 million cumulative visitors in December last year and became established as a major cultural and artistic landmark in Jeju.



This spring, visit the Bunker de Lumières in Jeju and revel in the light and colors of the Mediterranean painters.