Jeju Stone Park to Jointly Host “2021 Jeju International Fashion Art Exhibition”

▲ Jeju Stone Park Jeju Stone Park Administration announced that it will jointly hold LOCAL-RISING JEJU: 2021 Jeju International Fashion Art Exhibition with Korea Fashion and Culture Association at the park’s Obaek Janggun Gallery from July 15 to August 15.



The theme of the 2021 Jeju International Fashion Art Exhibition, LOCAL-RISING JEJU, is “Nature, Earth, Myth, and Heritage,” representing the history and culture of Jeju Island and the symbolism of Jeju Stone Park. Over 80 works inspired by those four elements will be displayed at the exhibition. Participating artists include renowned fashion designers such as Jang Gwang-hyo and Lee Sang-bong and up-and-coming young designers Kim Min-ju and Han Hyeon-min. The event will also hold special collaborations like Persimmon Dye Collection and Fashion X Ceramic Collection. Artists from Jeju–Jang Hyeon-su, Kang Seung-cheol, Jeong Mi-seon–worked together under the theme, “Encountering Jeju’s Nature.”



The Korea Fashion and Culture Association has been organizing International Fashion Biennale in Seoul in even years and International Fashion Art Exhibition in cities abroad, e. g., Milan and Paris, in odd years. In addition to fashion shows, the association also hosts collaborations in installation art, media art, and performance art, making a significant contribution to the promotion and globalization of Korean fashion and culture.



This year, as events cannot be held overseas due to the spread of COVID-19, the association planned this exhibition to find fashion inspirations from Jeju’s unique culture and visualize it into the art of fashion.

