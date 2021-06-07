International Peace Center Jeju Holds Young Artist Competition on Jeju Uprising

▲ Photo by International Peace Center Jeju International Peace Center Jeju is opening “Back to Painting the Spring,” which will exhibit works by five young Jeju-based artists through June 30.



Jeju 4·3 Youth Artist Exhibition, a special event organized in the first half of this year, is an exhibition on peace and human rights for healing the pain of the Jeju Uprising and hoping for reconciliation and mutual prosperity. The exhibition brings together young artists who share the same generational sensibilities for collaboration. ▲ Photo by International Peace Center Jeju This exhibition has balanced the gazes of three artists (Cho Gi-seop, Kim San, Son Yu-jin) who were born and raised in Jeju, and two others (Park Jeong-geun, An Se-hyeon) that migrated to Jeju and lived in the island for several years. They shared the tragedy and pain of Jeju 4·3 and transformed the wish for peace into visual art.



In particular, the exhibition demonstrates insight into life and death and how history is a constant conversation between the past and the present. Also, it portrays how Jeju Uprising is not an event in the distant past but a continuous and balanced dialogue, connecting the past, present, and the future. ▲ Photo by International Peace Center Jeju

The event emphasizes that the Jeju Spring and Uprising are inseparable, always coming back as part of everyday life. Anticipation is high for the exhibition to serve as a profound reinterpretation from the perspectives of young artists, who will carry on in the future, instead of the views of the existing, older generation of artists.



International Peace Center Jeju has recently implemented a reservation system (http://www.ipcjeju.com or telephone 735-6561) to prevent the resurgence of COVID-19. Only 30 people or less per hour are allowed to enter the venue. ▲ Photo by International Peace Center Jeju