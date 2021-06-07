Gallery 2 Joongseon Nongwon to Hold JinMeyerson’s Solo Exhibition until July 10

▲ Sequence 2, oil on resuscitated North Korean canvas, 57x60cm/North Korean Ghost Ship Chair with swaddled Japanese fishing parachute from Sado island, Japan, 66hx40Lx37w cm, 2021 Photo=Gallery 2 Joongseon Nongwon Gallery 2 Joongseon Nongwon is hosting Jin Myersons solo exhibition“Sequence ” from April 11 to July 10. A small painting of the seascape hangs on the wall of the exhibition hall. This painting was swept away by waves from a wrecked ghost ship from North Korea and was rediscovered when it washed away Sado Island in Japan. In front of the painting, there is an installation of an old chair with crumpled sea anchors over and below the seat. These items were also recovered from Sado Island .“Sequence 2 ” is an artwork that combines these two objects. It portrays stories about today’s Korea, which was divided in half due to ideology and war, Japan, still reiterating its position about the truth and ownership of history for political reasons in the post-colonial era, and the author himself. Jin Myerson was born in Incheon in 1972 and lived in an orphanage until he was adopted by a Swedish-Jewish family in Minnesota, United States, at age five. The memory of materials in the works and the artist’s life seem to be linked in a peculiar way. Myerson is currently living and working in Seoul. Matt Carey-Williams, Senior Director at Victoria Miro in London, wrote the introductory essay to the exhibition. He emphasized that Sequence 2’ is a kind of contemporary talisman. Objects, spaces, ideas, and disclosures harbor countless truths. One of them deals with the collective agitation against quarantine measures that separated and isolated us from our loved ones during the past year or so. Further, he comments that there was another truth that was nationally controversial in the past. It is the truth of a particular object that was once lost but found. This installation symbolizes the artist’s own research into the truth. It was lost for a while, but now it is either recovered or forgiven. The fact that the exhibition hall uses a tangerine farm warehouse as a gallery adds extra depth to this exhibition, which looks at the time, original form, and meaning of objects. The exhibition can be viewed from 10 am to 5 pm every day except Mondays and Sundays when the venue is closed.

Address: 269, Yeongpyeong-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do (제주 제주시 영평길 269)