“Jeju Must Become a New Headquarter to lead Korea’s Strategic Industries”

▲ Governor Won Hee-ryong of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province In a keynote address at the 47th Jeju Future Forum on May 18th, Governor Won Hee-ryong of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province emphasized that “Jeju should position itself as a new headquarter to lead Korea’s strategic industries.” The 47th Jeju Future Forum, hosted and supervised by the Jeju Research Institute, was prepared to discuss the direction of Jeju’s future industries, such as nurturing promising industries in the Jeju region and securing future growth engines. “At the Korea-US summit on May 21st, US President Joe Biden will discuss ways of South Korea and the United States to cooperate closely for achieving the common goal of carbon neutrality,” said Governor Won. “This includes electric vehicles, next-generation batteries, and smart grids for distribution of renewable energy. Jeju, which has always been seeking a new frontier in Korea, can play a part in that,” he emphasized. He continued, “What Jeju needs is not only a laboratory as a testbed, but also establishing a firm position as the ‘headquarters’ to create new industries and jobs suitable for Jeju.” Explaining that it is necessary to establish an R&D system suitable for Jeju and set up a virtuous cycle of nurturing, attracting, and multiplying high-quality workforce, Won added, “Just as Jeju is blazing a new trail, each local government must discover new paths for technological and industrial education and social innovation based on its distinct characteristics; the central government should upgrade its convergence strategy to connect these points organically.” Won stressed that to this end, the national leadership must emphasize the importance of science. On the same day, the forum also featured a keynote lecture, “Main Technologies and Scientific Leadership in the Post-COVID 21st Century,” by Lee San Yup. He is the President of the Research Department of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, who became a member in three major global scientific societies. He was the first Korean to be elected as a full member of the Royal Society in the UK and is a member of the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine as well as the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.