Jeju to Discover and Nurture Peace Leaders as the Island of Peace

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced the operation of the 2021 Peace Academy to foster peace leaders from residents between June and October.



Peace education offered by the Peace Academy has been conducted every year since 2006 as a follow-up project after Jeju was designated as the island of world peace in 2005. Until last year, a total of 18,268 students completed the course after 175 sessions. This year, in addition to education on how to peacefully cope with life changes in the post-corona era, the academy will cultivate humanities literacy to improve peace sensitivities, heal conflicts, and build trust. It will cover a wide range of topics related to peace so that residents of all ages can approach peace in a stress-free way. The Jeju City area will be managed by Jeju YWCA, and the Seogwipo City area will be operated under the supervision of Seogwipo YWCA.



The first lecture in Jeju City will be held on June 10th at 2 pm at the Jeju YWCA Auditorium. Attorney Park Jun-yeong is invited to give a lecture, “Peace and Human Rights: the Keyword ‘Empathy’ in the Post-COVID era.” The first lecture in the Seogwipo region will be held on June 1st at 2 pm in the Seogwipo YWCA Auditorium. Principal Park Sang-yeong of Setnet School (an educational community for teenage defectors from North Korea) will give a lecture titled, “Peace and Sensitivity: Unification, a Gift of Flexible Perspectives.” This academy can be taken for free by any Jeju Province residents. You can apply by phone in Jeju City, and in person or online (http://naver.me/G2hf3eoR) in Seogwipo.



* Inquiries for the Jeju City area: 064) 711-8322 (Jeju YWCA)

* Inquiries for the Seogwipo City area: 064) 760-1400 (Seogwipo YWCA)