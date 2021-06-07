Online Duty-Free Shopping to Becomes Possible with the Purchase of Jeju Air Tickets

▲ Jeju Tourism Organization online duty-free shop

Jeju Tourism Organization and Allwin Air signed a business agreement last month to introduce a new online duty-free shopping system, FMD (First Minute Dutyfree). FMD is a new non-face-to-face duty-free system where customers purchase duty-free goods in advance. It applies to customers who agree to early booking conditions for Jeju flights at the time of purchase. They will pick up duty-free goods just before boarding their flight.

Through the business agreement, the two parties will cooperate to enhance the convenience of duty-free shopping for Jeju-bound travelers and promote the online duty-free shopping service. Through this agreement, the Jeju Tourism Organization and Allwin Air will provide a service where customers can immediately enjoy duty-free shopping on Interpark and Jeju Air after purchasing flights.

Since 2013, Jeju Tourism Organization has been operating an online duty-free shop (www.jejudfs.com) so that tourists entering Jeju can shop duty-free without visiting offline stores.

“Through the new FMD service with patented technology, customers can also shop on behalf of their traveling companions using reservation information, instead of the previous service that had only allowed individual purchases,” said Allwin Air CEO Lee Jeong-gap. He further explained, “Without the need to spend time on logging in and entering information about the recipient and departure date, the information will be automatically entered, significantly reducing their shopping time.”

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, contactless shopping has become the major trend in the changing environment,” said an associate at the Jeju Tourism Organization. “Our business agreement will provide greater opportunities and convenience for online duty-free shopping for travelers visiting Jeju, helping boost the sales of duty-free stores,” they added.