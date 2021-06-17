The 8th International Electric Vehicle Expo Scheduled for September 7-10

The 8th International Electric Vehicle Expo Organizing Committee held the fourth meeting last month to change the schedule for this year’s expo, scheduled initially between May 4 and 7. At the meeting held as an online video conference, the members agreed to postpone the 8th Expo to September. This is considering the severity of the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, as most vaccinations would be carried out by this time. The organizing committee will prepare the 8th expo, a platform in which to view the global industrial ecosystem of future green cars, as the venue to unveil the blueprints of global future-oriented industries, such as electric vehicles and hydrogen industries. The expo will also have a program where participants can encounter various efforts in the public and private sectors that prepare for energy conversion in response to climate change and the carbon-neutral era, while successfully establishing the driving force for the “Korean version of the New Deal.” Last year, IEVE was praised for organizing a cutting-edge “safe, hygienic, and global expo” that was optimally dispersed and non-face-to-face for the COVID era. ▲ Expo 2020 (Photo courtesy of IEVE Organizing Committee) This year, while ensuring the safety of visitors and participating companies as the top priority, IEVE is preparing specialized programs such as a virtual exhibition where various product lines are introduced, in addition to the on-site exhibition. The virtual exhibition, attempted for the first time last year, attracted attention by providing practical business opportunities to a wide range of promising domestic companies and global businesses such as those from the UK. This year, the virtual exhibition will be further upgraded and invite a large number of complete vehicle and automotive parts manufacturers in the future-oriented green car industries, e. g., electric vehicle makers. In particular, domestic and overseas companies with global competitiveness in the electric vehicle industry, local governments, and universities are planning to participate in the expo. It is expected that IEVE will consolidate its status as a platform of exchange between industries, academia, research institutes, and governments. Also, through embassies based in Korea, businesses from countries leading the electric vehicle industry and carbon neutrality, such as Germany, UK, Croatia, the Netherlands, Norway, Israel, and Tajikistan will join the event as well. By connecting ICC Jeju and domestic and overseas presenters and discussants through a real-time online video conferencing system, the expo will also host numerous meetings. ▲ Expo 2020 (Photo courtesy of IEVE Organizing Committee) The 6th Annual General Assembly of the Global EV Association Network (GEAN), with 32 participating countries, will be held during the expo to exchange information on the electric vehicle industry of each country and to discuss in-depth ways of cooperation. Over 50 advanced sessions will be held about leading change, including the 3rd IEVE-Silicon Valley Business Forum, the hub of the global venture ecosystem co-hosted by organizers in South Korea and Silicon Valley. They are expected to showcase IEVE’s steady progress toward the “Davos Forum for electric vehicles.” B2B and B2G sessions, which have established themselves as the venues of practical business transactions, have also returned in a larger scale, helping companies expand their networks. At the 5th Global EV Roundtable, the Korean national and local governments, related industries in advanced countries, and officials from major electric vehicle manufacturers will actively discuss the development of future-oriented green cars and energy conversion in response to climate change. The organizing committee is accepting applications from companies participating in on-site exhibitions and virtual exhibitions through its website (www.ievexpo.org). “The 8th expo this year will be held as a program that combines 5G, virtual, video, and drive-through methods about issues such as the global industrial ecosystem of future green cars, e. g., electric vehicles, and energy conversion,” said Kim Dae-hwan, chairman of GEAN and co-chair of the IEVE organizing committee. He also promised to “actively support cooperation between investment and businesses in Korea and abroad for the transition to electric vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality.”