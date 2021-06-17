JDC and KAIST to Discover and Nurture Entrepreneurs in Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Industries

Jeju Free International City Development Center will hold KAIST ESV Jeju Camp to discover entrepreneurs in autonomous and electric vehicle industries at Jeju Innovation Growth Center’s Route330 AEV. Route 330 refers to the “road” to success and innovation and “330” Cheomdan-ro, the street number for the address of Jeju Innovation Growth Center. AEV stands for autonomous and electric vehicles. The KAIST Eco-friendly Smart Vehicle Research Center, the commissioned organizer of Route330 AEV with JDC, discovers startup teams with promising business ideas in the autonomous and electric vehicle fields, supports expert mentoring and commercialization, and hosts a camp to empower entrepreneurial spirit and capabilities. The first camp will hold an entrepreneurial idea contest. Target fields include mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, electronic engineering, eco-friendliness, energy, logistics, transportation, BaaS (Battery as a Service), MaaS (Mobility as a Service), and IoT, encompassing the overall eco-friendly mobility industries. Applicants who wish to participate can submit the business model and plan online by Friday, June 18 (Scan the QR code on the poster or access the link at https://c11.kr/ojvt). A total of five teams will be selected through idea evaluations, and when they participate in both the second camp and the market research, each team will receive an initial idea development fee of 400,000 won. The second camp will provide special lectures and practice creating a concrete business model, verifying its commercial viability, preparing IR data, and pitching techniques over two days and one night. After that, individual coaching will proceed between July and August, and each team will conduct market research for commercialization in Jeju for three days and two nights (48 hours). During the market research period, workspace, accommodations, and vehicles are provided. On August 31st, the final ranking will be announced based on the sum of the market research report and the evaluation of the second camp. The first, second, and third-place teams will win two million, one million, and 500,000 won, respectively. A total of 4.5 million won will be provided as commercialization support. Moreover, participating teams can receive advice from experts from the KAIST Eco-friendly Smart Vehicle Research Center and introduction to experts in mobility-related fields.