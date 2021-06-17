JEJU WEEKLY

Promoting Jeju’s Authentic Appeals: the “Real Jeju” Campaign Targets Japan
Jeju Weekly
2021.06.17
Although overseas travel has been suspended due to COVID-19, Japanese interest in Korea continues to increase. In a survey of Generation Z trends in Japan, Korean food and cosmetic products placed No.1. An online event (On:tact) to boost hype for Jeju tourism is being planned to expand communications with Korea-friendly Japanese and promote various outstanding features unique to Jeju.

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and Jeju Tourism Organization (President Ko Eun-suk) have decided to organize the “Real Jeju Campaign” annually to advertise the special allure of Jeju to prospective Japanese tourists in preparation for the post-coronavirus period.

This campaign will be conducted as an online voting event in which consumers choose the content they want to experience from 10 “real” Jeju travel activities recommended by locals. These activities may include examples such as “eating a plate of Korean-style sashimi at Dongmun Market” or “riding an e-scooter along the coastal road.”

The theme for the first voting event is “special travel activities from spring to summer,” and prospective consumers can submit their choices on the Visit Jeju website (visitjeju.net/jp) for two weeks starting May 21st.

To participate, you can select three contents you want to experience from the recommended travel content and retweet them on Twitter. Through a lottery, winners will receive a gift of “Jeju Travel Package” that will make you feel like traveling the island in the comfort of your home.

Jeju Province and JTO plan to provide more fun ways to create “real traveling” in Jeju with the contents selected by the participating consumers, such as producing a video of popular YouTubers enjoying the top three contents and allowing the participants to experience them vicariously.

“For the early recovery of inbound Japanese tourist market after COVID-19 subsides, we will strengthen prior efforts to create Jeju’s fans through interactive marketing,” said an associate from Jeju Tourism Organization.
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
