Woljeong-ri Beach, a Popular Surfing Spot, becomes the 12th Official Beach in Jeju

▲ Woljeong-ri Beach

Woljeong-ri Beach, considered a surf hot spot, was designated as the 12th beach in the Jeju area.

Jeju Province announced on June 24th that it had recently held a beach council meeting and designated Woljeong-ri Beach in Gujwa-eup as the 12th beach in the Jeju region. The beach gained popularity online through word of mouth for the exotic scenery with emerald-colored sea and cafes along the shore. It has recently been attracting attention as a surfing hotspot

Early this year, a two-story fishing village marine tourism center equipped with restrooms, changing rooms, shower halls, a local specialty store, and a general situation room was completed on Woljeong-ri Beach. With the official designation of the beach this time, safety and fire-fighting personnel will be deployed along with convenient facilities so that visitors can enjoy a safe vacation.

According to an analysis by the Korea Tourism Organization using KT's data on movement patterns of domestic tourists over the past two years, Woljeong-ri Beach was ranked one of the top domestic tourist beaches along with Haeundae in Busan and Anmok Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon-do.

Currently, Jeju City has eight official beaches, including Hyeopjae, Geumneung, Gwakji, Ihoteu, Samyang, Hamdeok, and Gimnyeong. There are four locations in Seogwipo City: Sinyangseopji, Pyoseon, Jungmun Saekdal, and Hwasungeum Sand Beach.