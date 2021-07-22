JEJU WEEKLY

Woljeong-ri Beach, a Popular Surfing Spot, becomes the 12th Official Beach in Jeju
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2021.07.12  08:50:02
▲ Woljeong-ri Beach

Woljeong-ri Beach, considered a surf hot spot, was designated as the 12th beach in the Jeju area.

Jeju Province announced on June 24th that it had recently held a beach council meeting and designated Woljeong-ri Beach in Gujwa-eup as the 12th beach in the Jeju region. The beach gained popularity online through word of mouth for the exotic scenery with emerald-colored sea and cafes along the shore. It has recently been attracting attention as a surfing hotspot

Early this year, a two-story fishing village marine tourism center equipped with restrooms, changing rooms, shower halls, a local specialty store, and a general situation room was completed on Woljeong-ri Beach. With the official designation of the beach this time, safety and fire-fighting personnel will be deployed along with convenient facilities so that visitors can enjoy a safe vacation.

According to an analysis by the Korea Tourism Organization using KT's data on movement patterns of domestic tourists over the past two years, Woljeong-ri Beach was ranked one of the top domestic tourist beaches along with Haeundae in Busan and Anmok Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon-do.

Currently, Jeju City has eight official beaches, including Hyeopjae, Geumneung, Gwakji, Ihoteu, Samyang, Hamdeok, and Gimnyeong. There are four locations in Seogwipo City: Sinyangseopji, Pyoseon, Jungmun Saekdal, and Hwasungeum Sand Beach.
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
