JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2021.7.22 17:32
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Lee Jun-seok, leader of the People’s Power Party, visits the April 3rd Peace Park on June 23
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2021.07.12  08:57:51
페이스북 트위터

On the morning of June 23rd, Lee Jun-seok, who recently took office as leader of the People’s Power Party, revisited the Jeju April 3rd Peace Park to commemorate victims and promised to undertake fact-finding investigations on the Jeju Uprising and resolve the indemnity and compensation issues for the bereaved families.

Jeju Provincial Governor Won Hee-ryong, Chair Jang Seong-cheol of the Jeju People’s Power Party, and Chair Oh Im-jong and Standing Vice Chair Kim Chang-beom of the Association for the Bereaved Families of 4. 3 Victims accompanied to the visit, led by Yang Jo-hun, chair of the 4.3 Peace Foundation.

On June 4th, Party leader Lee had visited the Peace Park and paid tribute to the memorial altar.

After visiting the memorial altar, Lee wrote in the guestbook of the memorial service, “I have visited you again. Until the pain is completely healed, I will work harder and visit you more often.”

Then, in a question-and-answer session with reporters, he said, “The April 3rd in Jeju is a tragic historical event caused by state violence. I will take proactive action to ensure that follow-up measures after the revision of the 4.3 Special Act, such as compensation for the victims and additional fact-finding investigations, can be carried out smoothly.”
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트