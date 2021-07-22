Lee Jun-seok, leader of the People’s Power Party, visits the April 3rd Peace Park on June 23

On the morning of June 23rd, Lee Jun-seok, who recently took office as leader of the People’s Power Party, revisited the Jeju April 3rd Peace Park to commemorate victims and promised to undertake fact-finding investigations on the Jeju Uprising and resolve the indemnity and compensation issues for the bereaved families.

Jeju Provincial Governor Won Hee-ryong, Chair Jang Seong-cheol of the Jeju People’s Power Party, and Chair Oh Im-jong and Standing Vice Chair Kim Chang-beom of the Association for the Bereaved Families of 4. 3 Victims accompanied to the visit, led by Yang Jo-hun, chair of the 4.3 Peace Foundation.

On June 4th, Party leader Lee had visited the Peace Park and paid tribute to the memorial altar.

After visiting the memorial altar, Lee wrote in the guestbook of the memorial service, “I have visited you again. Until the pain is completely healed, I will work harder and visit you more often.”

Then, in a question-and-answer session with reporters, he said, “The April 3rd in Jeju is a tragic historical event caused by state violence. I will take proactive action to ensure that follow-up measures after the revision of the 4.3 Special Act, such as compensation for the victims and additional fact-finding investigations, can be carried out smoothly.”