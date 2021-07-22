JEJU WEEKLY

Star Product Companies to Break Through COVID to Pioneer US and Russian Markets
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2021.07.22  16:41:35
Jeju Special Self-Governing Province held the 2021 Video Export Consultation as a Zoom meeting at the Jeju star product company project site on June 22 and 29.

The conference invited selected local buyers that have an import history of domestic products (K-food, K-beauty) or specialize in Asian products.

Also, departing from the previous style of convening in one studio, online video conferences were held separately at the business site of each participating entity (companies, interpreters, foreign buyers), which enhanced the focus and sense of connection.

Reflecting companies' feedback that conveying information and how to use exported products are limited in nature during online consultations, product samples were sent to Russia and the United States in advance so that overseas buyers can try out the products on the day of the consultation.

After the export consultation, Jeju Province plans to provide support for logistics and certification costs when it leads to signing a purchase contract and leading to exports. When the COVID-19 situation calms down, it will seek to maximize exports with customized support such as face-to-face consultation.

Choe Myeong-dong, director of the Jobs, Economy and Trade Bureau, said, “In line with the recovery of the global economy through various economic stimulus measures and widespread vaccinations, we will actively support Jeju companies to develop new markets.”
