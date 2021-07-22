JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2021.7.22
World Natural Heritage Cartoon Contest held in Jeju
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2021.07.22  16:54:09
▲ Contest poster

Jeju World Natural Heritage Center, the host of the “World Natural Heritage Jeju Cartoon Contest,” is accepting entries from June 21 to September 30.

The contest intends to promote the excellence of Jeju’s environment and the “Triple Crown” UNESCO designations, targeting children and adolescents nationwide.

The theme of the contest is “Triple Crown” Jeju, which has been designated with UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Global Geoparks, and Biosphere Reserves. Any children of elementary, middle, and high school ages across the country can participate.

Those who wish to participate in the contest must create a 1 to 8-frame cartoon on a 4- section free-size sheet of paper, download and fill out the application form the official website ( http://edujeju.or.kr) of the Jeju World Natural Heritage Cartoon Contest, and submit them by mail or in person.

▲ Children’s Grand Prize in 2020 Contest

The Center will announce the winners on October 21. A total of 47 awards will be given out, including 2 grand prizes (Cultural Heritage Administration Award; 400,000 won each), 1 special award (UNESCO Director-General’s Award; 300,000 won), and 8 Top Excellence Awards (Provincial Governor’s Award and the Superintendent’s Award). The winning works will be exhibited in the Special Exhibition Hall of the Jeju World Natural Heritage Center from November 8 to December 6.

Kim Dae-geun, head of the World Heritage Headquarters, said, “As many adolescents participate in the World Natural Heritage Jeju Cartoon Contest and create artworks about Jeju, we hope they have a chance to understand the excellence and value of Jeju’s nature.”
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
