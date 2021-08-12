JEJU WEEKLY

Jeju Municipal Police Sets Out to Eradicate Inconvenience, Dissatisfaction, and Insecurity at Jeju International Airport
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
2021.08.12
The Jeju Municipal Police announced that it would launch a special crackdown on disorderly conduct at Jeju International Airport during the peak summer tourism season.

This is to resolve various civil complaints due to the rapid increase in the number of passengers at Jeju Airport, such as severe traffic congestion and disorder at taxi stands, and to create a safe environment for residents and tourists.

The Jeju Municipal Police unit will deploy tourist police for three weeks from July 26th to crack down violations intensively, such as traffic and taxi stand disorders, illegal parking in parking areas for people with disabilities, smoking in non-smoking areas, and soliciting rental cars.


In the first half of this year, the Jeju Municipal Police team cracked down on illegal activities at Jeju Airport and busted 47 cases of soliciting rental cars, 42 cases of smoking in a non-smoking area, and 296 cases of illegal parking in a parking area for people with disabilities, and notified the police department in charge.

“We will continue to search for illegal activities and prevent inconvenience to airport users in advance,” said a member of Jeju Municipal Police.
