Reservations Begin for World Heritage Festival on Oct. 1-17

Ahead of the 2021 World Heritage Festival: Jeju Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes, held October 1–17 under the theme of “Encounter” with ancient nature, the organizers have started recruiting key staff members for special exploration teams and expert commentary. Participants who could not register in advance can still join the festival partially in the “Foundation of Human Life” section, located close to the shores (mostly in Section 4 of the four Breath of Fire Trail sections). Throughout the festival venue, local dishes made of ingredients from pristine Jeju are provided to relieve the fatigue of exploration. Starting July 13th, the D-80 of the festival, World Heritage Center began recruiting through the official website the commentators who will accompany and inform the participants on the excellence of Jeju, a designated UNESCO world heritage. Jeju Tourism Organization will be in charge of training the commentators. Except for certain programs, this festival is mainly conducted through reservations and public recruitments in advance. Recruitment and selection for core programs that were highly competitive last year, such as all sections of the “Special Exploration: Manjanggul Lava Tube” and the “Pilgrimage to World Natural Heritage Sites,” started on July 13th. The status can be checked through the official website (http://worldheritage.kr). The commentators, pilgrims, and participants in Special Exploration are considered expert groups. From August 12th, reservations for programs that are available for public experience will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, which includes Special Exploration: Bengdwigul Lava Tube, Special Exploration: Manjanggul Lava Tube and Gimnyeonggul Lava Tube, the Walking Tour, Exploration Bus, and Night Walking: Hallasan Mountain’s Eoseungsaengak Trail. To popularize the World Heritage Festival globally, the organizers also prepared opportunities for diverse participants. Considering the COVID-19 situation, they plan to invite foreigners living in Korea and collaborate with the Jeju Tourism Organization to produce and promote content that features natural heritage on social media channels for foreigners. Except for Eoseungsaengak, the Hallasan Mountain section and Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak are available for everyone to participate. “When the COVID-19 pandemic, which may be nature’s warning to humans, subsides, people around the world will seek out the wonders of nature again,” said Executive Director Kim Tae-wook. According to Kim, that is when World Heritage Jeju will have another giant leap forward, and “that first step can be ‘encountered’ at the World Heritage Festival: Jeju Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes from October 1st to 17th.”