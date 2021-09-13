Entry and Exit Time at Hallasan to Change Starting September

Visiting hours at Hallasan National Park will be shortened.

From September 1 to October 31, the Jeju World Heritage Office is reducing the entry and exit time for each course in Hallasan National Park by 30 minutes or 1 hour compared to the summer season (May to August).

The World Heritage Office adjusted the entry time for all courses in Hallasan National Park from 5:00 am to 5:30 am.

The entrance restrictions for each course are from 3:00 pm. to 2:00 pm for the Eorimok and Yeongsil Courses (at the trail entrances), from 2:00 pm to 1:30 pm for the Witse Oreum Shelter, and from 1:00 pm to 12:30 pm for the Seongpanak Course (Jindalaebat Shelter).

Moreover, it changed from 1:00 pm to 12:30 pm at Gwaneumsa Course (Samgakbong Shelter), from 11 am to 10:30 am at Donnaeko Course (information center), and from 6 pm to 5 pm at Eoseungsaengak Course (at the trail entrances).

Kim Geun-yong, director of Hallasan National Park Management, said, "We recommend that hikers choose a trail appropriate for their physical conditions before leaving, do warm-up exercises such as stretching, and stay safe during the journey." He added, "Since Seongpanak and Gwaneumsa Courses do not have facilities that provide drinking water, please bring enough bottled water with you."