Jeju's 10 Safest Contactless Tourist Destinations

On August 20th, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and Jeju Tourism Organization (President Ko Eun-suk) announced 10 safest contactless tourist destinations for healing the fatigue from COVID-19. The safe contactless tourist sites focus on traveling to relatively remote areas in Seogwipo-si in response to increased tourist demands that favor such locations due to the spread of COVID-19. Using the mobile communication data of tourists who stayed in a specific administrative dong for more than 30 minutes, the selection focused on the sites in Namwon-eup and Hyodon-dong in the southern part of Jeju Province that have smaller floating populations. The 10 safest contactless tourist destinations include Citrus Museum-Wollabong Trail, Maheuni Forest Trail, Iseungi Oreum, Gosalli Forest Trail, Seojungcheon Trail, Sinheung-ri Camellia and Juniper Trail, Yeongcheonak, Okdom Village, Wimi Port, and Namwon Port. According to an affiliate at the Jeju Tourism Organization, it will "focus on promoting a safe travel culture for tourists to enjoy their experience while complying with disease prevention guidelines as we advertise the 10 selected safe sites and travel courses."

1. Citrus Museum-Wollabong Trail (감귤박물관-월라봉 산책로) ▲ Photos and article by Jeju Tourism Organization (www.visitjeju.net) The Citrus Museum has a nicely prepared Wollabong Trail where visitors can take a walk around the museum along the Saengisori-gil. The trail takes about an hour if you walk slowly to reach the top of Wollabong Peak. When you climb the rock at the summit, you can see Jigwi-do(Island) in the distance. Facing the open space will make you feel fully refreshed. [Citrus Museum]

● 441, Hyodonsunhwan-ro, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do (서귀포시 효돈순환로 441)

● 064-760-6400

2. Maheuni Forest Trail (마흐니숲길) ▲ Photos and article by Jeju Tourism Organization (www.visitjeju.net) From the entrance of the trail opposite Mulyeongari Oreum to the summit of Maheuni Oreum, the one-way trail is about 5.3km. As it is a little over 10km roundtrip, we recommend packing water and light snacks to drink and eat when taking a break in the middle. The 10 km-long walk will take about 3 to 4 hours. At the entrance of the forest trail, you can check out the slightly humid Gotjawal in Jeju. ● San 203, Sumang-ri, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do (서귀포시 남원읍 수망리 산203)

3. Iseungi Oreum (이승이오름) ▲ Photos and article by Jeju Tourism Organization (www.visitjeju.net) Iseungi Oreum is a fantastic place to visit, whether it's spring, summer, autumn, or winter. It creates a beautiful landscape with cherry blossoms in the spring and colorful foliage in the autumn. The oreum is cool in the summer and presents the snow-covered cedar forest in the winter. At the entrance of the trail, turn right and walk for 20 minutes to find the cedar path, where many people took stunning selfies. From here, you can stroll along the Hallasan Dulle Trail or climb up to the top of Iseungi Oreum. ● San 12-19, Sinrye-ri, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do (서귀포시 남원읍 신례리 산 12-19)

4. Gosalli Forest Trail (고살리숲길) ▲ Photos and article by Jeju Tourism Organization (www.visitjeju.net) The Gosalli Forest Trail refers to the site and surrounding areas that form a spring in the valley. It is a place where water springs and flows throughout the year, and it is a symbol of Harye 2-ri Village. In Harye 2-ri, the first village to the south of Hallasan Mountain, there is a spring called Gosalli, with a natural trail that starts there and extends along the ecologic stream. This is the Gosalli Forest Trail that embodies the Gotjawal Forest in its entirety. The path down from Hallasan Mountain is relatively easy to walk, but in the summer, it's difficult to find the entry to go up toward Harye-ri with all the grass in the area. The forest trail is 2.1km one-way and it takes about 2 hours round trip. ● San 54-2, Harye-ri, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do (서귀포시 남원읍 하례리 산 54-2)

● 064-733-8009

5. Seojungcheon Trail (서중천 탐방로) ▲ Photos and article by Jeju Tourism Organization (www.visitjeju.net) At Meochewat Forest Trail, visitors can minimize contact with others once they go past the information center at the entrance and the Lone Tree. Currently (as of August 18, 2021), only the Meochewatsorongkotgil is allowed to be visited in observance of the natural sabbatical system. It is a nice path to walk along with the Seojungcheon Trail. The sound of fallen leaves under your feet and the water flowing along the Seojungcheon Stream is pleasant to the ears. You can enjoy Hallasan rosebays in the spring, cool water in the summer, autumn foliage in the fall, and snowy scenery in the winter. "Meoche" refers to a place full of bushes with piles of stones, and "wat" is "field" in the Jeju language. Together, "meochewat" means "a field filled with stones and trees." How about taking a slow stroll along the Seojungcheon Stream? Perhaps you will discover its hidden beauty. ● 755, Seoseong-ro, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do (서귀포시 남원읍 서성로 755)

● 064-805-3113

6. Sinheung-ri Camellia & Juniper Road (신흥리동백&향나무길) ▲ Photos and article by Jeju Tourism Organization (www.visitjeju.net) If you search for Deokdeulsaengi, you will find a trail full of juniper and camellia trees. Because it leads to the fields, it is narrow and requires careful driving. The camellias here serve as the windbreak for the fields, which are beautiful in the winter. Even when it's not the camellia season, it is still popular for wedding photos, thanks to the wonderfully spirited juniper trees. Juniper trees are stretched out in flame shape, creating an even more dynamic feel. ● 59 Sumang-ri, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do (서귀포시 남원읍 수망리 59)

7. Yeongcheonak (영천악) ▲ Photos and article by Jeju Tourism Organization (www.visitjeju.net) Yeongcheonak is a cone-shaped oreum. Because of densely packed trees near the summit, it's hard to see much from the top, but the view of Hallasan Mountain long the path up is quite wonderful. In clear weather, you can capture a beautiful peak shot of Hallasan and take the best selfies of your life. The round trip up and down the trail takes about 30 minutes. It is also one of the locals' favorite places to walk, lined with stairs to the top. ● 652, 516-ro, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do (서귀포시 516로 652)

8. Okdom Village (옥돔마을) ▲ Photos and article by Jeju Tourism Organization (www.visitjeju.net) At 1 pm on weekdays, a whistle is sounded at the okdom (sea bream) auction house in Taeheung 2-ri. Since it is not held in the early morning, it's very accessible for tourists as well. If you are looking for fresh Jeju sea bream, you can purchase it directly from a bidder immediately after an auction. Right next door, there is a restaurant that sells dishes made of sea bream purchased from the auction house. In the evening, it's nice to take a walk along the port of Taeheung 2-ri. ● 364-4 Taeheung-ri, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do (서귀포시 남원읍 태흥리 364-4)

9. Wimi Port (위미항) ▲ Photos and article by Jeju Tourism Organization (www.visitjeju.net) Wimi Port is one of the most famous sunset spots. As you walk along the breakwater at dusk, you can see the sun setting behind Hallasan. The length of the breakwater is just long enough for a pleasant stroll. On the internal side of Wimi Port, you can see people fishing and enjoying their summer vacation. ● 6-13 Wimijungang-ro 196beon-gil, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do

(서귀포시 남원읍 위미중앙로196번길 6-13)

10. Namwon Port (남원항) ▲ Photos and article by Jeju Tourism Organization (www.visitjeju.net) Namwon Port is widely known as the starting point of the Olle Trail Course 5. Here, the old port remains as an inner port with the beautiful stone walls intact. It used to be filled with children running around in the seawater pool on a midsummer day, but it is now closed due to social distancing. In the evening, anglers come around the port to fish, catching species like oval squid. Located in the middle of Namwon downtown, the port is great for eating out, with plenty of impressive local restaurants nearby. ● 91-6 Namwon-ri, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do (서귀포시 남원읍 남원리 91-6)