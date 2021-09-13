JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2021.9.13 16:07
Jeju Tourism Organization Selects 11 Jeju Wellness Tourist Destinations for 2021
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2021.09.13  15:52:45
Eleven wellness tourist destinations that harmonize Jeju’s natural resources, culture, and villages were selected.

In May, Jeju enacted the “Ordinance on the Promotion and Support of Wellness Tourism” for the first time in Korea. It introduced the Jeju Wellness Tourism Certification, and the first Jeju Wellness Tourism Destinations were selected in 2021.'

▲ Hwansang Forest Gotjawal Park, Photo=Jeju Tourism Organization

Through these selections, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Jeju Tourism Organization aim to create a healthy traveling culture in Jeju. The wellness tourist destinations consist of four categories: healing in nature and forests, healing and meditation, beauty and spa, and healing through encounters and entertainment.

▲ Jeju 901, Photo=Jeju Tourism Organization

During the three-year certification period, JTO will support certified businesses to increase sales and boost their operations through online and offline advertisement and product sales promotions. The program will also provide education and training to improve the quality of wellness tourism products and help destinations learn about business, enhancing tourist satisfaction.

▲ Wellness Center WE Hotel, Photo=Jeju Tourism Organization

Among the 11 selected sites, four locations in the nature and forest healing category include Meochewat Forest Trail, Seogwipo Healing Forest, Papaville, and Hwansang Forest Gotjawal Park.

In the healing and meditation category, Jeju 901, Jeju Healing Meditation Center, and Chuidasun Resort were chosen, and in the beauty and spa category, Wellness Center at the WE Hotel was selected. As for encounters and entertainment, the convergence of resident-led village tours and wellness tourism at Gamoemul, Sinheung 2-ri Dongbaek Village, and Polgae Cooperative Association were designated.

▲ Polgae Cooperative Alliance, Photo=Jeju Tourism Organization

More information on the 2021 Jeju wellness tourist destinations can be checked at the official Jeju tourism information portal Visitjeju (http://www.visitjeju.net/kr/wellness).
