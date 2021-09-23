JEJU WEEKLY

Uncertainties Rise on Healthcare Town’s Plan for Core Medical Service Facilities
Jeju Weekly
2021.09.23
As the court ruling over Nokji International Hospital, Korea’s first “open-investment” hospital, is overturned, the healthcare town’s core medical service facility plan is also facing uncertainties.

The ruling will affect the Healthcare Town Development Project, promoted by the Jeju Free International City (JDC) and selected as one of its s seven leading projects in 2006.

In December last year, two months after winning the first trial, Jeju Province announced that it would develop “Healthcare Town,” a medical complex centered on public health. The province sought to attract specialized institutions that foster human resources for healthcare support projects in Korea and overseas.

After the legal dispute with Greenland Holdings was concluded, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, JDC, and Greenland Holdings formed a four-party consultative body to discuss the future applications of Nokji International Hospital, whose license was revoked. Greenland also announced it will jointly review and find a new business plan with JDC in consideration of the COVID-19 situation.

As it would be difficult to open Nokji International Hospital, various ideas have been suggested in the province, such as converting it into a public medical institution and fostering the healthcare town into a bio-health hub.

However, due to the new verdict in favor of Greenland Holdings, it became inevitable to review all discussions and revitalization plans regarding the hospital.

