Environmental Protection – No Longer an Option. Leading ‘Pil-Environment Tourism’

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced that it will unfold ‘Pil-environment’ marketing that beefs up environmental responsibilities in order to respond to climate change and to lead sustainable tourism. Pil-environment is a play on words using the Chinese character ‘Pil (必)’ that stands for mandatory and environment, representing that it is now necessary to go beyond the concept of eco-friendly and make it mandatory to consider the environment. This new phrase has been used widely recently as a strategy essential for survival in the future. Jeju’s new policy aims at reflecting today’s situation in which protecting the environment is no longer a choice, but mandatory (Pil-environment), thereby initiating a shift from simple consumption-based tourism to sustainable tourism by integrating the environment and tourism. Its strategy is to break away from simply sightseeing to combine the concepts of Pil-environment such as ‘tourism without garbage’ (zero waste), ‘tourism using recycled products’ (freecycling), and ‘woke tourism giving priority to the environment’ (meaning out; as in coming out of the closet of having meaning and awareness) with tourism to advocate eco-friendly tourism and a recycling society. Accordingly, the ‘Pil-environment Jeju Travel Contents’ that Jeju Province has recently been campaigning is receiving positive feedback. The eco-friendly travel targeting the MZ (Millennials and Generation Z) called ‘Eco-RUN’ is joined by eco-friendly social corporations and organizations where participants pick up trash and help clean up the seas. Social networking service-based online marketing such as the ‘picking up litter challenge’ and ‘eco-friendly pledge campaign’ are also being offered with eco-friendly tourism. Back in June, Jeju Province declared ‘2030 Waste Free Island Jeju’ for conversion to recycling. Regarding this, the provincial government plans to continue with ‘responsible tourism awareness outreach marketing’ through private-government collaboration for sustainable tourism in Jeju Province. Meanwhile, it is also preparing a campaign to raise interest about the environment and delivering a message about sustainable environmental protection through its overseas PR office as it prepares to once again welcome international tourists. “We will develop travel contents that represent eco-friendly actions and environmental responsibility for tourists to Jeju,” while adding, “We will also continue the Pil-environment tourism marketing to contribute in creating a society where resources circulate and are recycled.” said Kim Seung-bae, director or Jeju’s Tourism Bureau.