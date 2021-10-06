Jeju to Fully Commercialize Drone Services

Jeju is starting full-scale commercialization of drones, the prospective growth engine in the future.

Earlier, on February 10, Jeju Province was designated as the nation’s largest “Special Free Drone Operation Zone,” a special zone dedicated to the use of drones by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport exempted from regulations.

Jeju Province plans to materialize and operate four out of 11 projects in the special drone zone. First, it will establish a multi-control drone platform as the main system for drone operation, which connects to different types of drones, effectively accommodate and process various data, and continuously add new drone service models.

The province will also collaborate with the Fire Safety Headquarters to build an emergency response solution using firefighting drones. Eco-friendly hydrogen drones that can fly for more than 90 minutes will quickly monitor accidents and deliver emergency supplies. The project will use smart drones, drone stations, and calling apps to supplement blind spots in closed circuit (CC) TVs and provide rapid accident response services.

Also, solar-powered AI drones capable of long-term flight will monitor Jeju’s coastlines, which will help manage marine debris, public waters, and coastal and port facilities. When current issues arise, or it is necessary to discover new empirical models, drone demonstrations will be added and reflected in this project.

Seven other Jeju Special Drone Zone projects will be promoted through public-private collaborations with partners such as Korea Gas Corporation and nationwide contests. Jeju Province plans to start operating drones in September.

When the spread of COVID-19 subsides, the province also plans to hold a progress report meeting with relevant organizations such as military bases to establish the emergency contact system and address its operational problems.