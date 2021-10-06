35th Year Anniversary Event for Sister city between Jeju and Hawaii

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province held the 35th year sister city anniversary event between Jeju and Hawaii on the 15th of last month. This event was organized to commemorate the friendship between Jeju and Hawaii that has continued since 1986 and to ensure ongoing exchange and cooperation in the future. The government of Jeju Province and the State of Hawaii, their offices of education, and students from both Jeju and Hawaii participated in this event. The youth representatives of the two regions delivered the message of ‘zero carbon island’ and the future hopes of the future generation at this event. These youth representatives were selected with the cooperation of the Jeju Office of Education and the Hawaii Department of Education, and further meaning was added to the commemorative event as they were participants to the Jeju International Youth Forum that was held last year. Representatives from the Jeju Energy Corporation, Hawaii State Energy Office, In the following discussion session, Asia Climate Change Education Center, and the Korean committee of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources attended the following debate session as panel members to discuss the carbon neutral policy directions and visions of the two regions, as well as cooperation plans for the local governments. Also, an introductory video on the Halla Library – Jeju American Corner was aired. The Jeju American Corner is a joint project between the US Embassy to Korea and Halla Library, and it is a place for global information services offering American education, culture, etc. to the citizens of Jeju. The Jeju American Corner is currently in pilot operation as it counts down to its official opening. It offers brochures about Hawaii furnished by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, a wide range of materials, the Halla Reading Club (small group for reading English books), 3D printers and VR device experience programs, etc. “We hope that exchange between Jeju and Hawaii will expand not only for youths, but in various other fields as well.” said Ko Chun-hwa, director of Jeju’s General Culture, Sports & International Affairs Bureau.