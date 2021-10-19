Many Participation-type Programs Offered at the 2021 Jeju International Marine Leisure Expo

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province will operate a marine leisure experience program from September 25 to October 24 before and after the 2nd Jeju International Marine Leisure Expo scheduled to open on October 21.

The expo that will offer various programs such as marine leisure experiences (dinghy yacht, kayak, jet ski), boat fishing, etc. will be open to visitors every Saturday and Sunday. Visitors must register in advance at the Jeju International Marine Leisure Expo homepage(http://j-marinexpo.com) in advance from September 7 to October 22 to participate. Those who made their bookings will be issued admission tickets. The venues are Iho Tewoo Beach and Dodu Marina, etc.

▲ Jeju International Marine Leisure Expo homepage

A campaign promoting use of tumblers to prevent pollution of the marine environment will also be held. In addition, visitors who post photos of them picking up marine wastes in Jeju on the expo homepage will receive tumblers from the Jeju International Marine Leisure Expo steering committee office.

ㆍTumbler pick-up period (place): 9/25 – 10/20 (Iho Tewoo Beach), 10/21 – 23 (ICC Jeju)