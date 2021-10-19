JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2021.10.19
「The Pull of the Moon」 by Jane jin Kaisen & Guston Sodin-Kung
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
「The Pull of the Moon」 Consists of a series of six large photographic prints illuminated in wooden lightboxes. These photographic prints depict the cyclical, rhythmic and related nature of jeju’s lava rock coast during low tide. Sacrificial offerings, such as tangerines, coins, brass bowls and Myoungsil rest alongside seaweed, crustations, anemones, sand, stones and shell. These photos have been formed and composed by the push and pull of the moon, the meeting of ancient ways in the present and the knowledge of the ocean. They mark the passing of time as a threshold between our world of the living and that of the departed and yet to come.

▲ Kunsthal Charlottenborg. Photos: David Stjernholm

In Korea and more broadly East Asia the Buddhist inspired legend of the moon rabbit has been told for generations. In Korea the full moon harvest festival Chuseok has been a time to look up at the moon‘s shine and wish for one’s heart’s desire. It has been a way of connecting the earh‘s cycles to our actions, thoughts and desires. This understanding and enactment has been displaced by rapid modernization and a narrowing of perspective as a consequence. 「The Pull of the Moon」 asks us to recapture the imaginative potential of this legend as a way to care for and nurture our surroundings.

Artists Jane Jin Kaisen and Guston Sondin-Kung have collaborated for many years and have created several works inspired by Jeju’s nature, history and culture. The objects discovered on the shores from 「The Pull of the Moon」 likewise represent their enduring dedication to Jeju as they interact with the remnants of Jeju’s culture through their humbling engagement with nature. In this way, they capture the temporality that is discovered through the repetitive yet limited aspect of time.

Jane Jin Kaisen and Guston Sondin-Kung both had solo exhibition in Artspace C in the past,

Jin Kaisen with 「Reiterations of Dissent」 in 2013 and Sondin-Kung with 「Reconstruction of a Choreographic Script」 in 2017.

OCT. 12th ~ NOV. 10th 2021
Opening days: Tuesday~ Saturday( closed on Sunday & Monday)
Opening hours: 12pm~6pm

http://www.artspacec.com
