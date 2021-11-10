Hybrid City Alliance looks to the future after winning ICCA Best Marketing Award

▲ Image by Jeju Convention & Visitors Bureau The Hybrid City Alliance continues to go from strength to strength, demonstrated through its recent win of the coveted ICCA Best Marketing Award. The accolade, which was awarded on the last day of the ICCA Global Congress recognised the Hybrid City Alliance’s focus on partnership and community. As outlined in the Alliance’s entry for the award, the standout fact was that during a time of global turmoil a plethora of international partners came together to create a successful initiative for the benefit of all – making it a win for not one organisation but 22 separate ICCA members.

This awards success, plus the Hybrid City Alliance’s ongoing value to its members is driving even more growth for the organisation, which has seen a host of new members join over the summer of 2021, including:

• South Korea, Jeju Convention & Visitors Bureau

• Thailand, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau This growth is expected to continue as the Hybrid City Alliance develops new content and opportunities that will allow the membership to grow further. Founding member of The Hybrid City Alliance, Bas Schot from The Hague Convention Bureau comments: “This award and our continued growth are a testament to the benefits of teamwork and a focus on partnerships and their importance. We all recognise that we are better together, the Hybrid City Alliance is delivering for all our members, and I look forward to its ongoing success.” Co-founder Glenn Duncan from Ottawa Tourism added: “On behalf of the 4 founding cities and the other great destinations that make up the current roster of this alliance, we are extremely proud of the recognition bestowed upon us by the ICCA community. We strongly believe that collaborations of this kind are meaningful, and we look forward to growing and evolving to meet the needs of our industry”. Details of the Hybrid City Alliance’s award-winning entry can be found via:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxBGk_azkqA Full details of the members, further information about the Hybrid City Alliance and contacts are all now available via a dedicated website - www.hybridcityalliance.org About The Hybrid City Alliance The Hybrid City Alliance brings together like-minded destinations to offer a simple, streamlined, transparent and free to access approach to engaging with multiple locations for hybrid and multi-city events. Our vision is to be the world leaders in developing ways for people to gather together in safe, flexible, and effective ways! The city partners act as one point of contact for PCOs and event buyers looking to work with multiple suppliers and destinations on a single event. The Hybrid City Alliance is developing a range of services and additional tools for organisers, including educational content and white papers. These are available through the Hybrid City Alliance website - www.hybridcityalliance.org Launched in December 2020 by four co-founding cities (Geneva, Ottawa, Prague and The Hague), the Hybrid City Alliance is growing and currently includes 24 members. The current Hybrid City Alliance members are:

•Australia, Business Events Sydney

•Belgium, Antwerp Convention Bureau

•Canada, Ottawa Tourism Business Events

•Canada, Explore Edmonton

•Canada, Tourism Winnipeg

•Costa Rica Convention Bureau

•Czech Republic, Prague Convention Bureau

•Ecuador, Quito Tourism Board

•France, Cannes Convention Bureau

•Japan, Fukuoka Convention & Visitors Bureau

•Malaysia, Sabah Tourism Board

•Malaysia, Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau

•Malaysia, Business Events Sarawak

•Malaysia, Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau

•South Korea, Jeju Convention & Visitors Bureau

•Switzerland, Geneva Convention Bureau

•Switzerland, Lausanne Montreux Convention Bureau

•Switzerland, Zurich Convention Bureau

•South Africa Durban KwaZulu Natal Convention Bureau

•South Korea, Seoul Convention Bureau

•Taiwan, JCIM MICE Marketing & Consulting

•Thailand, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau

•The Netherlands, The Hague Convention Bureau

•United Kingdom, Liverpool Convention Bureau

(November 2021) For further information and press details please contact: Jiseon Park

MICE Manager

Jeju Convention & Visitors Bureau

Tel. 82 64 739 2209

julie@jejucvb.or.kr

www.jejugreenmice.com