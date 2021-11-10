JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2021.11.10 15:27
Culture and art research institute Hamdeok32 launches “Jeju stone culture” program with Bukchon Dol Hareubang Park
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
2021.11.10
The Jeju-based culture and art research institute Hamdeok 32 will plan and operate a program related to the stone culture of Jeju in partnership with Bukchon Dol Hareubang Park until November 28.

This program is designed to support the development of local culture by bringing together the human resources and spaces of local artists and cultural practitioners with Jeju’s natural environment.

As part of such efforts, a theoretical education and investigation of Jeju’s stone culture was conducted from the 12th of last month to October 3, while a practical education and field survey of Jeju stone culture is set to take place at Bukchon Dol Hareubang Park from October 10 to November 21.

Furthermore, a follow-up exhibition to the program, titled “Rituals and Dance,” is set to open at Hamdeok 32 on November 21, followed by a stone culture exhibition at Bukchon Dol Hareubang Park For inquiries about applications for related lectures and on-site experience programs, contact Bukchon Dol Hareubang Park by calling 064-782-0570.

A staff member at Hamdeok32 commented, “This joint program is intended to create a synergic effect to establish a culture and art ecosystem across the eastern region of Jeju.”
