Photo Exhibition – Ko Young-il meets Jeju Children

▲ Koh Young-il – Location unknown – (estimated date: 1970s) Keunbada Yeong is a space for art photography that opened in April and it will hold its second exhibition. The second exhibition will again put on display photographs of children that Ko Young-il met at the beaches, midmountain areas, markets, and neighborhood alleys in Jeju during the 1960s and 1980s. It will also offer scenes from a school sports day in the 1980s held at the Jeju Jocheon Elementary School. ▲ Jocheon Elementary School Sports Day (estimated date: 1970-1980s) The purpose of this photo exhibition is expressed fully in the words of Koh Young-il that he wrote long ago. When stepping into a neighborhood, the photographer actually becomes the spectacle.

Kids chase me and ask me to take photos of them.

But once the children are gathered, there is a kid who tries to hide. How many of these children will have the luxury to welcome this photo once they are older?

- Ko Young-il <Rascals Met at Sasu-dong, 1969> ▲ Daggeunnae Port (estimated date: 1970s) It appears that while taking photographs of the children of Jeju at the time, the photographer hoped and wished that they children will have the ‘luxury’ to welcome and enjoy scenes from their childhood once they grow up. That is why this photograph begins with the question, “Yaideol, Ije Otteongdeul Saramsinggoye (Hey Kids, How Are You Doing Now?)” Keunbada Yeong is a place to experience Jeju through photographs. The exhibition can be visited by making reservations over the phone. Period: 10.1 - 10.31 (Reservations by phone on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday)

Inquiries: 070-4246-5504