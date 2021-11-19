JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2021.11.19 17:29
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
TravelJeju Travel
Wintertime Climbing Hours for Mt. Hallasan Reduced by Up to Two Hours
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2021.11.17  16:18:58
페이스북 트위터

On the 17th of last month, when a cold wave struck across the country, hoarfrost were observed on tree branches on Hallasan, Jeju, a week earlier than last year. Yonhap News commented that the climbing hours for Hallasan will be reduced by up to two hours for the winter from November.

The Hallasan National Park Management at the World Heritage Office of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced that it would reduce the opening hours for Hallasan during the period from November 1 to February 28 next year in line with the hastened nightfall.

As a result, the opening hours for each hiking route have been significantly adjusted. The Hallasan Eorimok and Yeongsil Courses previously allowed visitors until 2pm, whereas the closing time will be brought forward to 12pm during the winter season.

In addition, the Witse Oreum shelter’s closing time has been brought forward from 1:30pm to 1pm, while the closing time the Seongpanak Course (Jindalaebat shelter) and Gwaneumsa Course (Samgakbong shelter) were moved from 12:30pm to 12pm.

The entry prohibition time for the Donnaeko Course (information center) was brought forward from 10:30am to 10am, while that of the Eoseungsaengak Course (at the trail entrance) was moved from 5pm to 4pm.

Overall, the opening hours for each course have been reduced by 30 minutes at minimum to two hours at maximum.

The Hallasan National Park Management Office advised that the likelihood of accidents increases in the winter and the temperature can fall drastically in the higher reaches of Hallasan, noting that it is particularly important to meticulously plan any hikes in advance to ensure a safe trip and take all appropriate equipment.

[Hallasan National Park]
Inquiry +82-064-713-9950
Homepage http://www.jeju.go.kr

[Related Stories]
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트