Wintertime Climbing Hours for Mt. Hallasan Reduced by Up to Two Hours

On the 17th of last month, when a cold wave struck across the country, hoarfrost were observed on tree branches on Hallasan, Jeju, a week earlier than last year. Yonhap News commented that the climbing hours for Hallasan will be reduced by up to two hours for the winter from November. The Hallasan National Park Management at the World Heritage Office of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced that it would reduce the opening hours for Hallasan during the period from November 1 to February 28 next year in line with the hastened nightfall. As a result, the opening hours for each hiking route have been significantly adjusted. The Hallasan Eorimok and Yeongsil Courses previously allowed visitors until 2pm, whereas the closing time will be brought forward to 12pm during the winter season. In addition, the Witse Oreum shelter’s closing time has been brought forward from 1:30pm to 1pm, while the closing time the Seongpanak Course (Jindalaebat shelter) and Gwaneumsa Course (Samgakbong shelter) were moved from 12:30pm to 12pm. The entry prohibition time for the Donnaeko Course (information center) was brought forward from 10:30am to 10am, while that of the Eoseungsaengak Course (at the trail entrance) was moved from 5pm to 4pm. Overall, the opening hours for each course have been reduced by 30 minutes at minimum to two hours at maximum. The Hallasan National Park Management Office advised that the likelihood of accidents increases in the winter and the temperature can fall drastically in the higher reaches of Hallasan, noting that it is particularly important to meticulously plan any hikes in advance to ensure a safe trip and take all appropriate equipment. [Hallasan National Park]

Inquiry +82-064-713-9950

Homepage http://www.jeju.go.kr