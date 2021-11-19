Jeju Museum of Art Hosts Large-scale Exhibition “Project Jeju”

▲ Photo by Jeju Museum of Art Jeju Museum of Art is hosting a special large-scale exhibition as part of “Project Jeju” titled “At the Same Time” from the 12th of last month to January 9 next year. This exhibition is being held across the museum’s Special Exhibition Room 2, lobby, and central garden. ▲ Kang Na-lu, Seeds sense Photo by Jeju Museum of Art

Project Jeju is a substitute event for the 2nd Jeju Biennale, which was canceled due to COVID-19, and aims to revitalize the stagnant art and cultural sector of Jeju, provide opportunities for Jeju residents to enjoy cultural activities, and contribute to the creation of an island of art and culture that reflects Jeju’s unique characteristics. ▲ Kang Tae-hwan, Unexpected Boundaries Photo by Jeju Museum of Art Participating artists consist of 13 teams including Kang Na-lu (installation), Kang Yo-bae (video), Kang Tae-hwan (installation), Ko Yun-sik (installation), Kim Hyun-sung (woodcraft), Mobe Ban (installation), Art & Design (installation), Eco Orot (installation, video), Im Seo-hyung (performance), Jeram Yung-hun Kang (installation), Jane Jin Kaisen (video) Jungjeong Collective (installation), and Collective OOTT (video). ▲ Ko Yun-sik, Way back home Photo by Jeju Museum of Art The 25 artworks submitted to the exhibition consist of multimedia pieces, installations, handicrafts and videos, and address the changes that art exerts on our lives, environments, ways of experiencing, and perceptions within the everchanging context of social connections. Jeju Museum of Art also plans to collaborate with various events that are taking place in Jeju during the exhibition period for Project Jeju. In addition, the art events taking place in Jeju have been made available for viewing outside of the island through the project’s official website (www.projectjeju.kr) and YouTube channel (https://bit.ly/3BthVpd). The event is comprised of the presentation on the project’s concept and exhibition content, interviews with participating artists, and video clips of partner events. ▲ Mobe Ban, Geological stratum of COVID-19 Photo by Jeju Museum of Art In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, admission into the exhibition can only be ensured by booking in advance. Detailed information can be accessed on the Jeju Museum of Art website, which closes every Monday. Its opening hours extend from 9am to 6pm. ▲ Jeram Yung-hun Kang, You come in We come out Photo by Jeju Museum of Art

Director Lee Na-yeon of the Jeju Museum of Art expressed her high expectations by remarking, “The numerous events and exhibitions that will take place alongside this exhibition will serve as a barometer that vividly demonstrates Jeju’s ‘contemporariness’ today.”