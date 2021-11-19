JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2021.11.19 17:29
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsEnvironment
Jeju United FC dons Uniform Made with Plastic Waste in Its Match with Jeonbuk
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2021.11.17  16:33:18
페이스북 트위터

The professional soccer team Jeju United showcased its renewable “Jeju Badang” uniform, made using plastic waste based on discards. “Badang” is a Jeju dialect term meaning “the ocean.”

Since October of last year, Jeju United has been promoting its “No Plastic Supporters” project in collaboration with the Jeju government and the Jeju International Free City Development Center (JDC), marking a partnership between a professional sports team, the local government and a public institution to alleviate the rising plastic problem and encourage the use of eco-friendly products.

Jeju United also implemented a Green Points system in this season, whereby fans visiting its stadium could return clear plastics to earn points that can be exchanged for rewards. The 19,255 units of plastic that were neatly piled at the stadium became the material for the newly-introduced “Jeju Badang” uniform.

The renewable uniform was designed in blue, to symbolize the clean oceans of Jeju, rather than Jeju United’s signature orange. The diagonal lines across the chest represent the waves of Jeju’s pristine seas, as well as the eco-friendly nature of the renewable uniform, where plastic bottles are reborn as items of clothing, as well as the participation of countless Jeju residents.

Manufactured using plastic bottles handed in by Jeju residents, the renewable uniform was first debuted at Jeju United’s match against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors at the Jeju World Cup Stadium on the 24th of last month.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트