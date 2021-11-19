Jeju United FC dons Uniform Made with Plastic Waste in Its Match with Jeonbuk

The professional soccer team Jeju United showcased its renewable “Jeju Badang” uniform, made using plastic waste based on discards. “Badang” is a Jeju dialect term meaning “the ocean.”

Since October of last year, Jeju United has been promoting its “No Plastic Supporters” project in collaboration with the Jeju government and the Jeju International Free City Development Center (JDC), marking a partnership between a professional sports team, the local government and a public institution to alleviate the rising plastic problem and encourage the use of eco-friendly products.

Jeju United also implemented a Green Points system in this season, whereby fans visiting its stadium could return clear plastics to earn points that can be exchanged for rewards. The 19,255 units of plastic that were neatly piled at the stadium became the material for the newly-introduced “Jeju Badang” uniform.

The renewable uniform was designed in blue, to symbolize the clean oceans of Jeju, rather than Jeju United’s signature orange. The diagonal lines across the chest represent the waves of Jeju’s pristine seas, as well as the eco-friendly nature of the renewable uniform, where plastic bottles are reborn as items of clothing, as well as the participation of countless Jeju residents.

Manufactured using plastic bottles handed in by Jeju residents, the renewable uniform was first debuted at Jeju United’s match against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors at the Jeju World Cup Stadium on the 24th of last month.